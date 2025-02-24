UNODC fully prepared to continue close cooperation with Iran

TEHRAN –Alexander Fedulov, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) representative in Iran, has said the UNODC remains fully prepared to continue close cooperation with the country.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is a key and constructive partner in its engagement with the UNODC,” the UN website quoted Fedulov as saying.

The official made the remarks on February 17 in a meeting in Tehran with Hossein Zolfaqari, the Secretary General of the Drug Control Headquarters.

Fedulov described the ongoing cooperation and joint initiatives between the UNODC and Drug Control Headquarters as highly positive and commendable. He affirmed his and the UNODC’s commitment to expanding collaboration and securing additional financial resources to support Iran’s programs. He further emphasized Iran’s significant role in regional and international efforts to combat drug trafficking.

For his part, Zolfaqari highlighted the severe and irreparable human losses and the immense financial damages that the Islamic Republic of Iran has endured in its humanitarian fight against the global drug problem.

UNODC boosts Iran’s capacity

The UNODC has been actively present in the Islamic Republic of Iran since 1991 and considers Iran as one of the strategic partners for drug control and crime prevention in the region. It has been supporting the country by providing technical assistance and training since its establishment in Iran.

To enhance the operational capacity of the Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police, the UNODC provided four drug trace detector devices to the Customs Organization and Anti-Narcotics Police of Iran under the Japanese government’s funding on February 5.

Through the generous donation of the Government of Japan, the UNODC Iran in 2023 and 2024, procured key devices including drug identification devices, drug-detecting dogs, Canine Trailers and other accessories for drug-detecting dog centers.

MT/MG