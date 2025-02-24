Iran, Turkey reconnect by rail: a new era for tourism accessibility

TEHRAN - After a four-year hiatus, the long-anticipated Van-Tehran train service has resumed, marking a significant milestone in regional connectivity between Turkey and Iran.

The revival of this railway link not only strengthens economic ties but also opens new doors for tourism accessibility between the two nations. With a growing interest in cross-border travel and an increasing demand for sustainable transport options, the resumption of the Van-Tehran train service presents an opportunity for both countries to attract international visitors and enhance their tourism sectors.

The rail service offers travelers a scenic 22-hour journey through some of the most picturesque landscapes in the region. With comfortable couchette wagons accommodating up to 40 passengers per carriage, the service is set to become a popular choice for those seeking a more attractive travel experience. Operated twice a week in both directions, the train provides a relaxed alternative to flights and long-distance bus journeys, making it a convenient and enjoyable option for tourists.

For Iran, this railway route serves as a key gateway for Turkish and European visitors looking to explore the country's rich cultural heritage, historical sites, and diverse landscapes. From the ancient city of Isfahan to the bustling bazaars of Tehran, the rail service allows seamless access to some of Iran’s most famous attractions. Similarly, Turkey stands to benefit from an influx of Iranian tourists eager to explore Van’s scenic beauty and Istanbul’s vibrant cultural scene.

Strengthening bilateral tourism

Prior to its suspension in 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Van-Tehran train transported nearly 10,000 passengers annually. With its return, tourism officials expect these numbers to increase significantly. The Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and the Iranian Railways Authority have both expressed confidence in the renewed service, emphasizing its potential to boost tourism and facilitate cultural exchange between the two nations.

The affordability of rail travel compared to flights also makes the train an attractive option for budget-conscious travelers. Additionally, with growing international interest in slow travel—where the journey itself is as valuable as the destination—the train’s scenic route provides an opportunity for visitors to appreciate the landscapes and cultures of both countries in a unique and leisurely manner.

Economic and cultural impact

As cited by FTN News, the relaunch of the Van-Tehran railway aligns with Turkey’s broader strategy to enhance international railway cooperation. Turkey’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu highlighted the economic and cultural benefits of the resumed service, stating that improved railway connectivity will drive increased tourism mobility between Turkey and Iran. The renewed rail link is expected to stimulate local economies, particularly in smaller towns along the route, as passengers seek accommodations, restaurants, and local experiences during their journey.

Moreover, the service fosters cultural understanding and strengthens historical ties between the neighboring countries. With Iran and Turkey sharing deep-rooted connections in art, cuisine, and history, the railway provides an avenue for travelers to explore these shared heritages firsthand.

AM