Funeral of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah draws emotional tributes

TEHRAN- In a poignant display of solidarity and mourning, the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the late Secretary-General of Hezbollah, was held amidst a massive turnout of supporters and dignitaries from across the Islamic world.

The ceremony took place on February 23 in Lebanon, following his martyrdom in an Israeli airstrike on September 27, 2024. This Israeli devilish crime not only claimed Nasrallah's life but also resulted in the loss of other high-ranking Hezbollah leaders.

Highlighting the emotional weight of the occasion, prominent Iranian artist Hassan Ruholamin unveiled his latest painting titled “Shahidah,” dedicated to the memory of Nasrallah.

Describing the artwork, Ruholamin expressed, “This painting is a tribute to the hearts grieving at the loss of the martyr of resistance,” clearly reflecting the depth of loss felt across the community.

Concurrent with artistic tributes, the cultural foundation of Revayat-e Fat'h issued a statement reaffirming the legacy of Nasrallah and his commitment to the resistance.

The message acknowledged his role in countering oppression, underscoring that he stood as a beacon of hope against tyranny, stating, “Today, the heart of the Islamic world grieves for a superman whose cries of resistance have nullified the shameful plots against our people.”

“Today, artists, intellectuals, scholars, and distinguished figures from all walks of life have a profound duty to emulate the resilient martyr, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. It is imperative for these individuals to articulate the theory of resistance and steadfastness against tyranny and oppression with their spirit, intellect, pen, taste, and art, fulfilling their historical responsibility during this critical period for future generations,” it continues.

“On the memorable day of the grand funeral for the martyr Nasrallah, the Revayat-e Fat'h cultural foundation, representing numerous artists and veterans of resistance art, renewed its allegiance to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and all the steadfast defenders of dignity and freedom, especially paying homage to the late General Qassem Soleimani and all martyrs defending the holy shrines,” it concludes.

Young poet Hadi Malekpour also shared his tribute through verse, composing a poem dedicated to the “Lord of Martyrs” in the resistance front, reinforcing the impact Nasrallah had on both art and literature in the region.

The funeral, broadcast live by various Iranian media and streamed on nine channels, allowed many to honor Nasrallah from afar, emphasizing the unity and commitment of his followers. A significant presence was noted among Shiites and supporters, who came from various parts of the Islamic nations, highlighting the widespread respect and admiration for the Hezbollah leader.

Moreover, an inspiring music video titled “Alamdar,” commemorating Nasrallah's dedication against global oppression, was released by the cultural assistance institution "Saad." Featuring an emotional score and lyrics, this piece further invigorated the sentiment of resilience among supporters, encapsulating the spirit of Nasrallah's fight.

Additionally, a new mural was unveiled at Enqelab Square, downtown Tehran, featuring the powerful slogan "Ana Ala Al-Ahd" ("I am on the covenant").

The mural depicts the images of people from Iran, Lebanon, Palestine, and Syria participating in the procession for the martyr, symbolizing their collective journey towards Al-Aqsa Mosque. This artistic expression highlights the unity and shared commitment of these nations in the face of adversity.

As the Islamic world mourns the martyrdom of a monumental figure, the messages of solidarity, artistic expressions, and cultural affirmations accentuate a collective commitment to the values that Nasrallah championed throughout his life.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, a formidable Arab leader in West Asia, has made an indelible impact on contemporary Lebanon, the Arab-Israeli conflict, and the broader region. He was tragically killed at the age of 64 during a series of intense Israeli airstrikes in southern Beirut on September 27.

Under Nasrallah's leadership, whose name means "victory through God," Hezbollah evolved from a grassroots armed movement into the largest political party in Lebanon's recent history. Renowned for his captivating speeches, Nasrallah garnered attention throughout the West Asia and beyond, establishing himself as a significant figure within the Axis of Resistance, which includes Hezbollah, the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the Houthi movement in Yemen, and various Iraqi paramilitary factions.

Photo: Iranian artist Hassan Ruholamin’s latest painting titled “Shahidah”

SAB/



