UN chief voices 'grave' concern over rising violence in occupied West Bank

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday he is “gravely concerned” over the rising violence in the occupied West Bank and the human rights violations in Gaza.

Guterres, addressing the 58th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, said: “I am gravely concerned by the rising violence in the occupied West Bank by Israeli settlers and other violations, as well as calls for annexation,” Middle East Monitor reported.

“In the Occupied Palestinian Territory, violations of human rights have skyrocketed,” he said.

Describing the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas as “precarious”, he urged: “We must avoid at all costs a resumption of hostilities. The people in Gaza have already suffered too much.”

“It’s time for a permanent ceasefire, the dignified release of all remaining hostages, irreversible progress towards a two-state solution, an end to the occupation, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State, with Gaza as an integral part,” he added.

