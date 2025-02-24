China and Russia: True friends through thick and thin

BEIJING- China and Russia have emphasized their commitment to stand united in both challenging and favorable circumstances amid US attempts to drive a wedge between the two countries.

“Both history and reality tell us that China and Russia are destined to be good neighbors, and our two countries are true friends that share weal and woe, support each other and pursue common development,” President Xi Jinping said on Monday as he took a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Chinese leader emphasized that the strategic partnership between Beijing and Moscow will remain unaffected by external influences.

“Our bilateral relationship has a strong internal driving force and unique strategic value. It is neither targeted at any third party nor affected by any third party. Both countries have long-term development strategies and foreign policies. No matter how the international landscape changes, our relationship shall move forward at its own pace, contribute to our countries’ respective development and revitalization, and inject stability and positivity into international relations,” President Xi said, according to a statement published on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Xi also threw his weight behind talks between Russia and the United States to end the war on Ukraine; stressing that his country is prepared to assist to peacefully resolve the conflict.

“China welcomes positive efforts made by Russia and relevant parties to resolve the crisis,” he said.

For his part, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s willingness to strengthen “strategic cooperation” with China as he updated Xi on the latest contacts with the United States.

“Russia is committed to removing the root causes of the conflict and reaching a sustainable and long-term peace plan,” Putin added.

The phone conversation between Xi and Putin comes as US President Donald Trump has advocated for a swift resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. The Trump administration has caused concern among Washington's European allies by excluding them and Ukraine from talks with Russia that took place in Saudi Arabia a week ago.

Trump has also blamed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Russia's invasion of Ukraine amid the third anniversary of the conflict.

This comes as the US has committed tens of billions of dollars of military aid to Ukraine since its war with Russia erupted in February 2022.

Trump's stance indicates that Washington might aim to create a rift between Beijing and Moscow in order to concentrate its resources on competing with China.

China is the world's second largest economy. It is expected to overtake the US by 2035 to become the world's largest economy.

In line with its policy to “counter China”, the White House has escalated its economic and trade measures targeting China, implementing a range of policies designed to limit Chinese investment, trade activities, and key industries.

These actions encompass stricter regulations on Chinese expenditures in critical US sectors and the imposition of additional tariffs.