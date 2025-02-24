Iran defeat Kazakhstan in 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifier

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Kazakhstan 88-45 in Group E of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualification on Monday.

Sina Vahedi led Iran with 20 points, while Kazakhstan’s Oleg Balashov scored 12 points at the Saryarka Velodrome in Astana.

Team Melli advanced to the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup with 11 points, followed by Qatar.

The 31st edition of the FIBA Asia Cup will take place from Aug. 5 to 17 in Saudi Arabia.

Australia will enter the tournament as defending champions after beating Lebanon in the 2022 final.

Photo: FIBA