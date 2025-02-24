Nasrallah was a figure that the Arab world has not seen so far 

TEHRAN - The February 23 mass funeral for Sayyed Hassan demonstrated the strength and influence of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The myth by Israeli hardliners that Hezbollah has been greatly weakened proved elusive.

The spiritual influence of Nasrallah has found its place in the hearts and minds of millions of Lebanese. Despite all the difficulties, people from different walks of life rushed to Beirut from different corners of the country to attend the funeral procession. They all came to show their love for the legendary resistance leader.

The Lebanese were not alone in showing their grief and love for the martyred Hezbollah chief. Masses from Pakistan, Iraq, Yemen, Bahrain, Iran, Syria, and elsewhere held mourning ceremonies for him.

Nasrallah was among a few figures in the contemporary world whose influence and defiance against injustice were not limited to national borders. He was a charismatic, brave, tolerant, and rational figure.

He was, is, and will be the paragon of resistance against the occupiers. Under his leadership, the resistance fighters forced Israel to leave Lebanon in 2000 after 18 years of occupation. His resistance forces also humiliated Israel in the summer of 2006 when they shattered the myth of the invincibility of the Israeli army.

This time, when the war broke out between Palestinian resistance forces in Gaza and the Israeli army in October 2023, Nasrallah didn’t hesitate to rush to the help of the Gazans.

For him, humanity was important and not race or religion. Though he was a Shia, he came to the help of the Sunni Palestinians.

While the Sunni Arab Muslim countries even refused to censure the United States for its complicity in the genocide against the Gazans, he defied all the dangers and kept the Israeli army busy in northern occupied Palestine. He just wanted to force Israel to end its genocidal war in Gaza. Even though Israel was killing people in Gaza indiscriminately, his forces were careful not to kill civilians.

Nasrallah was a nightmare for cruel Israeli leaders who finally lost his life for Palestine. This man trained thousands of brave people who are ready to sacrifice their lives against those who commit injustice against others.

So far, the Arab world has not seen such a figure with this exemplary charisma, influence, and bravery. He will be remembered as a paragon of empathy for the oppressed, particularly the Palestinians.