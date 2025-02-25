Three Palestinian babies die from cold 

At least three Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip have died as a result of freezing temperatures and a lack of adequate housing in the enclave, the health ministry said.

One doctor said on Monday evening that the nursery department received eight cases of children suffering from severe cold who were admitted to intensive care, according to The New Arab's sister site, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The Gaza Strip is experiencing extremely cold weather conditions, as well as a lack of heating and shelter as more and more Palestinians return to rubble and destroyed homes amid the ongoing ceasefire.