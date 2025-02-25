Trump is making some good moves, despite the chaos…

President Donald Trump is doing some long-term good for America, except on one issue, and we shall get to that later.

No American president in the last 50 years at least has charged into the White House like a wild bull a month ago, some would say like a huge wrecking ball. The “some” saying the latter, deeply horrified and critical, are largely Democrats watching myriad costly and useless programs initiated by the likes of Obama, then Biden and earlier even Clinton and George Bush vanish in clouds of dust along with many thousands of government employees who are losing their often useless jobs which they had previously imagined were lifelong sinecures.

And Trump has already made himself beloved to many Americans who voted for him last November for his evident courage to do something to MAGA, which in fact may be a rather hopeless effort. In Washington alone, in the past month, home real estate prices have plunged almost 40 percent and the number of “for sale” signs planted in the yards of fired bureaucrats’ homes in just a month has skyrocketed. Fear is rampant. Chaos is rampant. But something had to be done, something dramatic, because America is drowning in debt: nearly $37 trillion in debts on the books and an estimated $200 trillion in unfunded liabilities. No country ever in history has been so burdened by debt which cannot be paid back. The effect of all this is eventually the end of the so-called American “empire” worldwide (sporting some 800 military bases now) which has spanned the globe, especially since the end of World War 2.

One aspect of the Trump era underway is that his administration appears to have recognized the fact of a burgeoning multipolar world where the U.S. shares dominance with other great powers like Russia and China. This alone suggests the potential prospect of a much more peaceful planet, and this has been borne out by Trump’s moves to disengage from funding the horrific war in Ukraine and no longer propping up the Zelensky regime at least. For this Trump has been charged with being a long time agent of the Russian government by some of his detractors in the mainstream U.S. media and in Washington. This of course is insane.

Trump deserves credit for his moves to end the proxy war on Russia in Ukraine, or at least end U.S. funding for a war which has killed more than a million Ukrainians and many Russians, and which many still blind European “leaders” continue to push imagining falsely (with propaganda) that Russia has or has ever had designs on anything but ensuring that Ukraine, or what’s left of it, never joins NATO and becomes a purely neutral entity. Pushing NATO eastwards after the USSR crumbled, conceived initially by the Clinton White House after the U.S. had promised Russia in 1991 that NATO would not go “one inch” eastwards, is one of the bloodiest lies ever. In fact, the U.S. provoked Russia to launch the “Special Military Operation” for many years in various ways, the chief of the staged coup d’etat in 2014.

Zelensky is demanding $250 billion more for his regime…after charging recently that of his claimed $170 billion allegedly handed to Ukraine already, $100 billion has gone missing! Well, in truth, much of the allegedly “missing” funds have been siphoned off by numerous other corrupt regime members, too. Zelensky is said to have a billion bucks stashed somewhere, and owns several estates, one a palace in Miami which he apparently bought for $27 million. The truth is, the war in Ukraine is little more than a vast money laundering operation at bottom. The most corrupt country in Europe: Ukraine. The most corrupt government in the West…is quite possibly the U.S. government. It’s like many members of the U.S. Congress: Take U.S. Senator Nancy Pelosi, for example, who for years on a salary around $200,000 has managed to amass a fortune of well over $150 million. How does that happen? Insider, illegal stock trading is one answer but surely there are many other dark money sources for influential lawmakers. Former President Barack Obama, working as “community organizer” as a young Black man, is another example of having amassed an ill-gotten fortune of many millions.

This brings up the biggest, decades-long scam foisted on American taxpayers involving money, an abomination of corruption which has precluded clear thinking by elected reps in Washington and created dishonest governance: The influence of Jewish billionaire money and also AIPAC handing funds to lawmakers to support the Zionist Apartheid entity in the Middle East. For the moment, it’s not clear what Trump is literally doing to DO regarding his stated scheme for Gaza and what amounts to ethnic cleansing there. Is he going to greenlight more genocide? This past week Trump vaguely backed off a bit as if what he said about Gaza was merely his non-actionable IDEA of a “good” potential solution to the world’s thorniest issue: Zionism and Apartheid depravities, while Netanyahu wants to cancel the ceasefire and murder thousands more Gazans.

Further, is the U.S. going to attack Iran with Israel? What is the meaning of flying U.S. B-52 bombers this past week over the Middle East, and other provocations? If Israel goes whole hog on offense again with U.S. backing, it’s likely that a regional war in West Asia will erupt at the very least. And Trump will have murdered any positive estimate of his Presidency whatever else he is doing internally to stave off full-on bankruptcy for America.