Iran, Azerbaijan to establish joint agricultural cooperation committee

TEHRAN - Iran and Azerbaijan have agreed to establish a joint agricultural cooperation committee within the next month, the agriculture ministers of the two countries announced.

According to Mehr News Agency, Iranian Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh and his Azerbaijani counterpart Majnun Mammadov discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector during a phone conversation.

Nouri Ghezeljeh stated that Iran is prepared to expand scientific and research collaborations, increase agricultural trade, and facilitate the transit of agricultural goods.

Mammadov emphasized the significant potential for cooperation between the two countries, stressing the necessity of forming a joint committee to advance collaboration in this sector.

The two ministers agreed that the joint committee will be established within a month, during which foundational agreements on various areas of agricultural cooperation and trade facilitation will be drafted and signed.

It is expected that an upcoming meeting between the Iranian and Azerbaijani agriculture ministers will mark a significant step toward further strengthening agricultural ties between the neighboring countries.

In recent years, Iran and Azerbaijan have strengthened their agricultural cooperation through various agreements and joint initiatives. In 2020, the two countries signed a Cooperation Agreement focusing on veterinary and animal health, aiming to enhance collaboration in disease control, veterinary public health, and the exchange of technical expertise.

Additionally, both nations have engaged in collaborative projects to address environmental challenges affecting agriculture. A notable example is their joint effort to combat climate change impacts in the Caspian Sea region. This initiative includes climate adaptation planning at both regional and national levels, as well as the implementation of transformative projects aimed at enhancing urban resilience and agricultural sustainability.

Furthermore, Iran and Azerbaijan have partnered on hydroelectric projects along the Aras River, such as the Qiz Ghalaesi Dam, inaugurated in May 2024. These projects are designed to provide irrigation for agricultural lands, thereby boosting productivity and supporting local farming communities.

These collaborative efforts underscore the commitment of Iran and Azerbaijan to strengthen their agricultural sectors through shared resources, knowledge exchange, and joint infrastructure projects, fostering economic growth and food security in the region.

EF/MA