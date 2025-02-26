TRACECA Secretary-General: Iran serves as a key link connecting member states

TEHRAN – Iran acts as a key intermediary and connecting link for TRACECA member states, facilitating their access to the Persian Gulf, the organization’s Secretary-General said.

According to Iran’s Transport and Urban Development Ministry, Asset Assavbayev made the remarks on the sidelines of the 17th Intergovernmental Commission meeting of TRACECA, held at Espinas Palace Hotel in Tehran, IRNA reported.

He expressed gratitude to Iran for hosting the high-level event, noting that this marks the first time since Iran joined TRACECA that it is hosting the commission’s meeting.

With Iran assuming the one-year presidency of the Intergovernmental Commission, Assavbayev emphasized the significance of Tehran’s agenda for its tenure. “Currently, Iran serves as a vital link connecting TRACECA member states, granting them access to the Persian Gulf,” he said.

The TRACECA Secretary-General expressed hope that Iran’s presidency would create favorable conditions for transit, exports, and imports among member states over the next year.

For Iran to maximize its role in regional transportation, he stressed the need for improved border crossing routes, rail and maritime infrastructure, and overall logistics development. “Enhancing these corridors will encourage more countries to utilize Iran’s territory for cargo transit,” he added.

He also highlighted the importance of ratifying a transit agreement among TRACECA members, which would streamline cross-border freight transport.

Assavbayev further noted that harmonizing customs tariffs and transit procedures—from Kazakhstan through Turkey to Europe—could increase interest in using Iran as a preferred transport route.

Given that Central Asian countries lack direct access to open waters, Iran’s infrastructure development could provide them with a critical maritime trade route, he stated.

Discussing key agenda items of the 17th TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission meeting, Assavbayev pointed to the proposal for establishing an investment fund. If approved, he said, the fund could leverage financial resources from international institutions to improve transport infrastructure in TRACECA member states, particularly in Iran.

The TRACECA Secretary-General concluded by announcing that 16 agenda items will be discussed in Wednesday’s session, expressing optimism for positive outcomes benefiting all member countries.

