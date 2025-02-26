Iranian tourism minister, German ambassador discuss cultural ties

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, has met with the German ambassador to Iran to explore avenues for strengthening cultural relations between the two nations.

During the meeting, Salehi-Amiri emphasized the long-standing cultural ties between Iran and Germany, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

“Both nations show mutual respect and positive sentiments toward each other. Strengthening these cultural ties is essential,” the minister told Ambassador Markus Potzel.

He also highlighted the potential of German museums, particularly the Pergamon Museum, in fostering collaboration. “Why shouldn't artifacts from the Pergamon Museum be exhibited in Iranian museums, and why shouldn’t Iranian museum collections be displayed in Germany? My proposal is to organize joint museum exhibitions, which could further enhance our cultural cooperation,” Salehi-Amiri suggested.

The minister also proposed the annual organization of cultural conferences between Iran and Germany to sustain ongoing scientific and cultural exchanges. “With our successful history of collaboration in cultural and archaeological fields, we can further develop and enhance these ties,” he added.

Stressing the importance of cultural diplomacy, particularly when political diplomacy faces challenges, Salehi-Amiri noted that cultural diplomacy ultimately strengthens people-to-people connections, with tourism serving as a key starting point.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the minister underscored the role of tourism in cultural relations, stating, “We must develop our ties through tourism. The academic institutions and elites of both countries seek collaboration, and tourism provides an effective pathway to strengthen these connections. The Iranian government ensures the safety and security of German tourists visiting Iran.”

Additionally, he mentioned the upcoming German tourism exhibition in Berlin, during which Iran is engaged in discussions with multiple countries to expand tourism relations.

‘Germany interested in expanding archaeological cooperation with Iran’

Potzel, for his part, shared personal insights on Iranian culture’s influence on his family, stating, “All members of my family have visited Iran and have been profoundly impacted by its culture. Personally, I am very familiar with Iran’s cultural and social environment.”

He also mentioned ongoing discussions with Iran’s Foreign Ministry regarding reopening German consulates in Iran, expressing optimism that the new Iranian administration could present opportunities for enhanced bilateral relations.

The envoy acknowledged Germany’s long-standing involvement in Iran’s archaeological projects. “The German Archaeological Institute has always maintained collaboration with Iranian archaeological centers, and we are eager to expand these partnerships in the future,” he said.

Furthermore, Potzel highlighted joint archaeological projects in Iran, noting his participation in last year’s excavation efforts. “I believe that archaeological collaboration can serve as a foundation for broader cultural and scientific cooperation between our two nations,” he concluded.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 28 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AM