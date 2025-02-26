Gaza reconstruction can’t happen without two-state solution: UAE official

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to UAE’s president, says, “You need political stability of a roadmap in order for these big investments to come to place.”

His comments come as Arab states are weighing a post-war plan for Gaza to counter US President Donald Trump’s proposal to redevelop the Gaza Strip under US control and displace Palestinians, a prospect that has angered regional leaders.

“Gaza does need a reconstruction plan, a massive one, but that reconstruction plan cannot really take place without a clear path to a two-state solution. So, clearly here, you need political stability of a roadmap in order for these big investments to come to place,” Gargash said.