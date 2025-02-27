China sets the bar high: CIPCC unveils 2025 media exchange program

BEIJIG- Journalists from various countries, including Iran, have convened in Beijing to participate in a prominent media exchange program organized by China.

A new edition of the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC) program for the first half of 2025 was launched on Thursday which is overseen by the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA).

At the gathering held on February 27, an overview of this year's program was provided to the attendees, accompanied by a video showcasing the previous edition. Yu Lei, the director of the CIPCC, along with the staff and participating volunteers, informed the journalists about the program details.

The CIPCC has invited a record number of over 120 journalists from more than 100 countries to participate in its ongoing media exchange program This year’s program has seen an unprecedented invitation extended to over 120 journalists from more than 100 countries, as reported by the CIPCC. This marks a new record for the highest number of journalists invited since the inception of the media exchange program in 2014.

Two Iranian journalists from the Tehran Times, which is associated with the Mehr News Agency, are among the foreign journalists who have received invitations from China.

The CIPCC editions take place twice a year and last for a period of more than four months.

The CIPCC aims to offer journalists a distinctive chance to acquire firsthand insights into China and its populace. By engaging in a series of workshops, training sessions, and cultural experiences, participants will enhance their comprehension of China's history, culture, and contemporary issues. Besides, alongside learning about China, participants will have the opportunity to exchange their own experiences and viewpoints with their Chinese peers.

The program is taking place at a modern facility that features an excellent geographical position and accessible transportation alternatives. The site spans approximately 60,000 square meters and comprises over a dozen buildings containing more than 800 apartments. Throughout their stay, participants will have access to a comprehensive range of amenities and services designed to enhance their experience.

The CIPCC initiative has set the bar high in terms of what journalists expect from such events.

China has not only emerged as an economic, technological and industrial role model around the world but also its media programs have grabbed global attention.

Platforms like the CIPCC have the potential to significantly counteract Western media influence.



