Beijing says US ‘attempts’ to sow discord between Russia and China futile

As Washington and Moscow advance talks to improve bilateral relations, China says any US “attempts” to sow discord between China and Russia will be futile, Chinese state media reported.

In response to recent comments by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s concerns about China-Russia relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said the relationship between Moscow and Beijing is not influenced by third parties.

The foreign policy strategies of China and Russia are long-term, and no matter what the international situation, China-Russia relations will continue to progress, Lin said, Al Jazeera reported.

Rubio, in an interview with Breitbart News, said closer ties between China and Russia could pose a problem for the US.

The Trump administration’s recent bilateral negotiations with Russia have been seen by some analysts as an attempt to split Moscow from Beijing.