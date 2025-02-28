Iran freestyle team champions of Albania event

TEHRAN - The men’s freestyle competition is now completed at the Muhamet Malo Ranking Event in Tirana, Albania and Iran won the team title with 135 points, with the U.S. second with 97 points and Japan third with 93 points.

Kamran Ghasempour and Amirhossein Zare won two gold medals, while Erfan Alizadeh grabbed a silver on day two.

Iran’s Rahman AmouzadAli (65kg), Ali Momeni (57kg) had won two gold medals on day one as well as a bronze medal by Younes Emami in 74kg.

Ghasempour defeated Alan Bagaev (UWW) 11-0 in the 92kg, and Zare beat Zelimkhan Khizriev (UWW) 10-0 in the 125kg.

Erfan Alizadeh lost to Iranian-Japanese wrestler Arash Yoshida 3-2 in the 97kg.