Iranian athlete Sajad Mohammadian banned three years

TEHRAN - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has banned Para athletics athlete Sajad Mohammadian of Iran for a period of three years for committing an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV), in breach of the IPC Anti-Doping Code.

The Iranian athlete returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for a prohibited substance in a urine sample provided out-of-competition on 10 October 2023.

The prohibited substance was methasterone and its metabolite. Methasterone is included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2023 Prohibited List under the class S1.1 Anabolic Androgenic Steroids. It is a non-Specified Substance for the purpose of the Code, prohibited at all times.

The athlete was provisionally suspended by the IPC on Dec. 1, 2023 pending a resolution of his case.

The athlete subsequently admitted his commission of the ADRV, and the consequences proposed by the IPC., paralympic.org reported.

As a result of his violation, the athlete will be ineligible for competition and other sporting activities (other than authorized anti-doping education or rehabilitation programs) for three years from Dec. 1, 2023 until Nov. 30, 2026.