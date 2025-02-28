Rudbar, a hub of Iranian civilization, must attract more foreign tourists: tourism minister

TEHRAN – The Iranian tourism Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri has emphasized the importance of attracting foreign tourists to Gilan province, calling Rudbar a key center of Iranian civilization.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday during his visit to Rudbar, Salehi-Amiri highlighted the historical significance of the city, which is “home to 75 registered heritage sites”.

He stressed the need for further archaeological excavations in Rudbar and its surroundings, stating that more valuable and significant artifacts are likely to be discovered in the area.

“Rudbar is a collection of Iran’s natural and historical beauties and stands as a pillar of civilization in this land,” the minister said.

The minister also underlined Gilan’s potential to establish numerous museums and promote both maritime and nature-based tourism. He pointed out that proper investment in the tourism and handicraft sectors could significantly contribute to the province’s economic prosperity.

Expressing optimism about Gilan’s tourism future, Salehi-Amiri noted that the province’s tourism capacities have not been fully utilized. He announced that a considerable share of tourism-related financial support would be allocated to Gilan, facilitating the transformation of forested, plain, and agricultural lands into tourism hubs.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the minister highlighted plans under Iran’s Seventh National Development Plan, which includes the construction of 100 hotels annually and a significant expansion of the tourism industry. He stated that Gilan currently has 50,000 accommodation beds, with plans to double this capacity in the near future.

“Gilan holds 10 percent of the country’s total accommodation capacity, and the government is determined to resolve challenges in the tourism sector,” he said.

Salehi-Amiri concluded that attracting tourists from Central Asia and the Caspian Sea region is a key economic priority for Gilan province.

Gilan is known for its tourist attractions and warm-hearted and hospitable people. The people of Gilan from different ethnic groups, including Gilak, Talesh, and Tat, have come together and formed a very rich and diverse culture and customs.

The northern region was within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenian, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanian empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE. The subsequent Arab conquest of Iran led to the rise of many local dynasties, and Gilan acquired an independent status that continued until 1567.

Besides, its sophisticated capital city of Rasht has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action–it's the largest and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain, including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz range.

