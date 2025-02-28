Iran’s handicraft exports reach $224 million in year

TEHRAN - Iran has exported $224 million worth of handicrafts during the current Persian calendar year (started on March 20, 2024), with an equal amount estimated to have been exported through suitcase trade, according to the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, following a cabinet meeting, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri stated that the government is actively working to remove barriers to handicraft exports. He highlighted the resolution of foreign exchange commitments in collaboration with the Central Bank [of Iran] as a major step forward. Additionally, efforts are underway to provide insurance for handicraft artists, he said.

“Handicrafts are entering a new era with a promising future ahead,” Salehi-Amiri said. He also noted that [Saeed Al-Qaddoumi], the president of the World Crafts Council has referred to Iran as a “paradise of handicrafts,” underscoring the high artistic and commercial value of Iranian artisans’ creations on the international stage.

In a separate comment, Salehi-Amiri addressed the cultural significance of the overlapping observances of Nowruz and Ramadan in Iran’s history. He recalled past instances where similar cultural intersections were managed smoothly by the public, expressing confidence that people would respect Ramadan’s traditions while maintaining social vibrancy.

Last week, in an address to the closing ceremony of the 9th International Fajr Handicrafts Festival, also known as Sarv-e Simin, expressed his deep appreciation for Iran’s contributions to global handicrafts. He acknowledged Iran’s rich artistic legacy and its recognition as a leader in preserving and celebrating traditional crafts. “Iran has always held a special place in my heart… With 16 cities and villages designated as global handicrafts hubs, Iran’s dedication to its artistic traditions is unparalleled,” he said.

Moreover, Al-Qaddoumi extended his appreciation to all those involved in organizing the festival, emphasizing the importance of strengthening ties between Iranian artisans and their international counterparts.

