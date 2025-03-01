Iran mourns on fifth anniversary of Siamand Rahman’s death

TEHRAN – Five years ago today, Siamand Rahman’s heart stopped beating. The world’s strongest Paralympian passed away at the age of 32.

Rahman began his international career in 2008, winning a gold medal at the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation Junior World Games in New Jersey, the U.S.

His most memorable achievements came during the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games, where he secured two gold medals.

At the Rio 2016 Games, Rahman made history by becoming the first Paralympian to lift over 300 kilograms, achieving a remarkable 310 kg in the men’s over-107 kg final.

He had promised to set a new record at Tokyo 2020, but tragically, he was absent from the Games.

Rahman was preparing for his third Paralympic appearance in Tokyo, where he aimed to break the world record in World Para Powerlifting, but he passed away before he could fulfill that dream.

He will forever be remembered for his warm smile and infectious enthusiasm—an epitome of hope, humanity, faith, love, and peace.

A three-time world champion and three-time Asian Para Games gold medalist, Siamand Rahman will always hold a special place in the hearts of the Iranian people.