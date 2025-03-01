Resistance Film Festival introduces new award for documentaries 

TEHRAN- The 18th edition of the International Resistance Film Festival has announced the introduction of a new award, the Morteza Badge, as stated by the festival secretary.

This prestigious award aims to recognize documentarians whose works resonate deeply with the ideologies of the legendary Martyr Seyyed Morteza Avini, known as the master of martyred writers, Jalal Ghaffari said on Saturday.

In a first for the festival, Ghafari revealed that the documentary committee will bestow the Morteza Badge upon distinguished winners in the documentary category.

This accolade will be awarded by a distinguished jury to those whose films thematically align with the principles articulated by Martyr Avini, he added.

He underscored the documentary committee’s commitment to evaluating the influx of submissions diligently, characterizing it as a significant endeavor that is already in full swing.

Moreover, the committee plans to host specialized meetings focusing on documentary themes alongside documentarians, he mentioned.

They are also organizing both virtual and in-person courses on key aspects of documentary filmmaking—covering everything from the foundational elements of the genre to the innovative application of artificial intelligence in documentary production, he explained.

In this edition of the event, we have seen a significant increase in documentary submissions, with entries coming from various regions within Iran and around the world, he noted.

He expressed optimism about the festival, asserting that the enhanced quality and quantity of submissions signal a noteworthy evolution in documentary filmmaking, setting the stage for an event reflective of the ideals of the Islamic Revolution and the Resistance Front.

Numerous documentaries from esteemed institutions and organizations, including the Art and Cultural Organization of the Islamic Revolution, Owj Arts and Media Organization, and the Experimental Cinema Development Center, have flooded the festival's secretariat, he said.

Additionally, contributions from various national congresses commemorating martyrs and a host of revolutionary documentarians further elevate the festival's stature, he stated.

Avini was martyred by a landmine in 1993 during his last trip to the former Iran-Iraq war zone in southwestern Iran while making the documentary “A City in the Sky” about the fall of Khorramshahr and the liberation of the southwestern Iranian city during the Iran-Iraq war.

He became famous for “The Narration of Triumph” and was called “the master of martyred writers” by his colleagues and war veterans due to the fervent narrations he wrote for his documentaries.

Avini has been commemorated by various Iranian personalities and organizations on different occasions.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei participated in his funeral procession that began on Tehran’s Qarani Street at the Revayate Fath (Narration of Triumph) Cultural Institute, which was established by the Leader’s order in 1991 to produce films on the Sacred Defense.

The Cinéma Vérité festival, Iran’s major international event for documentary films, also honors films on the war and resistance every year with Avini Awards in a special section.

In addition, the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization commemorates Avini’s martyrdom anniversary in April every year by organizing the Islamic Revolution Art Week.

The Association of the Revolution and Sacred Defense Cinema and the Revayat Foundation organize Resistance International Film Festival annually.

The 18th International Resistance Film Festival is a vital platform for the promotion and dissemination of cinematic works that embody the spirit of resistance against injustice, oppression, and inequality.

This year's festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, as it seeks to honor the principles of resistance and promote the freedom of thought and expression.

