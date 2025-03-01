S. Korea warns about rising 'geopolitical risks,' expresses hope for fresh Seoul-Tokyo ties

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok on Saturday highlighted the increasing “geopolitical risks” globally and expressed hope for a new chapter in relations with Japan.

"Geopolitical risks are intensifying worldwide, economic and trade uncertainties are growing, and international relations are rapidly shifting," Choi told an event to mark the 106th anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement against the Japanese colonial rule, the Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

South Korea’s acting president, speaking on behalf of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, said that to “effectively respond” to the “grave international situation,” Tokyo-Seoul cooperation is “essential.”

The acting president said “shadows of conflict and division are growing darker” in the East Asian nation, reportedly referring to the weeks of protests and the growing divide between Yoon's supporters and opponents.

The National Assembly had voted overwhelmingly to remove Yoon from office on Dec.14, 2024 over his short-lived martial law decree on Dec. 3.