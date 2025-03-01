Beyond the exposed dispute between Europe and US at the Munich Security Conference 

SHANGHAI - The new U.S. administration, whose foreign policy is full of offensive colours, continues to create new and demanding problems for the world, which governments are tired of dealing with. Turbulence and disorder have brought about changes in the international situation, and a geopolitical orientation obsessed with territorial fervour is plunging the international political scene into an inevitable double challenge of trust and confidence. Some of America's traditional allies are being moved into the difficult paradox of how to get along with the superpower.

Although the recently concluded 61st Munich Security Conference was held under the theme of ‘Peace through Dialogue’, it revealed deep divisions among nations on the diplomatic playing field. As leaders discussed hot topics such as the Ukraine crisis, a permanent ceasefire and post-war reconstruction in Gaza, and the security and political development in Syria, it became clear that the close relationship between the United States and its traditional allies is being tested even more fiercely. The future of Europe's security architecture remains ambiguous. Pessimistic observers have directly described the MSC, where the United States and European countries diverged on a number of major issues, as “a turning point” in the transatlantic relationship, and even more pessimistic views have directly described the U.S.-European rift as “the collapse of the transatlantic alliance”.

Not only European countries, other U.S. allies also began to think the subsequent choice is to continue to depend on the United States, continue to consume the independence of the country; or take the initiative from the United States to take back their political and military dominance, but at the same time to bear a more enormous economic cost. Of course, more and more small and medium-sized countries are increasingly aware of the importance of firmly maintaining national independence.

Whether it is the bloated superpowers, the paradoxically wavering U.S.-allied countries or the vast number of developing countries, they are all plagued by global peace deficits, security deficits, governance deficits and development deficits. In a security framework with increasing complexity, an international order that can protect the sovereign dignity of all countries and even the equal voice of all countries can only be one that upholds multilateralism. Real multilateralism is multipolarity that rejects inequality and spurns the barbaric law of the jungle.

The construction of an equal and orderly world multipolarity and universal and inclusive economic globalization is the direction that must be adhered to in order to realize and build a fair world, and it meets the fundamental requirements of all humankind. As H.E. Wang Yi said in his keynote speech at the “China in the World” Session of the 61st Munich Security Conference, equal rights, equal opportunities and equal rules should become the universally accepted basic principles for building a multipolar world. In order to achieve an international order upholding equity and justice, multipolarization, inclusiveness and openness, equal exchanges between nations and common prosperity are indispensable.

Equality, if not guaranteed by strong national power, can only be reduced to idealistic talk. Modernization with development is the only way for all countries to achieve common prosperity. China's experience in modernization can serve as a model for the vast number of developing countries, and is in line with the practical needs of the vast number of developing countries. China has put forward six propositions to join hands with other countries to promote modernization that is just and equitable, open and win-win, that puts the people first, features diversity and inclusiveness, and that is eco-friendly and underpinned by peace and security. In the development of globalization, China cooperates with all countries for mutual benefit through openness and inclusiveness, and with its own high-level openness and high-quality development, China provides a platform for transnational cooperation, material security and broad development opportunities for all countries.

The order of a just, peaceful and sustainable world should be an international system with the United Nations as the core of the system, underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. The United Nations is, and will continue to be, the core platform for the practice of multilateralism and the promotion of global governance, and an authoritative pillar organization. China is a defender of the international system centered on the UN and a true practitioner of multilateralism. In an international environment of high-frequency turbulence, China is insisting that its strength and stability bring certainty and confidence to the uncertainty that pervades world politics.

The partnership of responsible, moral, committed, collaborative and peace-loving countries is the hope for a fair and just and sustainable world. The Global South is emerging more and more rapidly, and there is a collective trend towards universal revitalization that is being generated by the unity and solidarity of the Global South nations. A strong and stable Global South can be the backbone of world peace, stability and prosperity, and will be a great builder of a more fair and just global governance.

Developed countries should effectively fulfil their due international obligations and responsibilities. Isolationism, self-seclusion, double standards, unilateralism, zero-sum games, beggar-thy-neighbour will not save the faltering international order.



Dr. ZHANG Yuan is Professor of the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University, China