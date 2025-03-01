Brick walls around UNESCO-listed Naqsh-e Jahan undergoes restoration

TEHRAN - The damaged brick walls, outer surfaces of arched arcades, and passageways surrounding the UNESCO-listed Naqsh-e Jahan Square in Isfahan have undergone restoration.

Amir Karamzadeh, the tourism chief of Isfahan province, announced that periodic inspections and reports from cultural heritage enthusiasts and media professionals in Isfahan highlighted structural damage in sections of the facades and main pillars of the historic square, Mehr reported on Friday.

Following expert assessments by conservation specialists and the heritage protection unit, it was determined that the deterioration resulted from moisture-induced erosion, land subsidence, and, in some cases, human-related factors, the official explained.

In response, a rapid evaluation led to the launch of restoration work on Friday, undertaken by a team of skilled restoration experts from the provincial department, Karamzadeh said.

He underlined that the project aims to repair the affected surfaces within a few days, ensuring that the architectural integrity and visual splendor of this iconic historical site remain intact.

Naqsh-e Jahan Square, a masterpiece of Persian architecture and urban planning, dates back to the Safavid era and houses some of Iran’s most significant monuments, including the Shah Mosque, Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, Ali Qapu Palace, and a gate that opens to a grand bazaar.

Isfahan, once a bustling hub of international trade and diplomacy in Iran, has transformed into one of the country’s premier tourist destinations for compelling reasons. Filled with architectural marvels, including unparalleled Islamic structures, vibrant bazaars, enriching museums, serene Persian gardens, and picturesque tree-lined boulevards, Isfahan beckons visitors to immerse themselves in its charm. Strolling through its labyrinthine bazaars, lounging in its enchanting gardens, and engaging with its friendly locals offer a glimpse into the rich tapestry of life in this extraordinary destination.

The ancient city has earned the endearing nickname “Nesf-e-Jahan,” meaning “half the world,” reflecting the sentiment that experiencing Isfahan is akin to exploring half of the globe.

AM