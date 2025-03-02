Ramadan encourages nighttime tourism in Isfahan

ISFAHAN – Each year, the holy month of Ramadan not only brings spiritual significance but also provides a unique opportunity for the growth of nighttime tourism.

Ramadan in Iran’s religious and historical cities is marked by unique traditions and customs that create a distinct appeal for tourists. For instance, Isfahan, with its remarkable landmarks such as Jameh Mosque, Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, Naqsh-e Jahan Square, Khaju Bridge, and historical neighborhoods, offers a perfect blend of spirituality, history, and cultural experiences.

One of the most captivating aspects of Ramadan tourism in Isfahan is breaking the fast in historic settings. Many traditional restaurants and cafes offer special Iftar and dinner menus, combining the essence of tradition with modern hospitality.

In addition, historical houses like Khaneh Bekhradi, Shah Abbasi caravanserais, and traditional tea houses along the Zayandeh Rud River become popular spots for Iftar and late-night gatherings.

Local delicacies such as Halim, Ash-e Sholeh Qalamkar, Khoresht-e Mast, Gaz, and various traditional herbal teas gain even more popularity during Ramadan and can be promoted as unique attractions for international visitors.

Speaking to Mehr news agency, Samaneh Rezaei, an Isfahani resident, shares her experience: “Ramadan in Isfahan has a unique charm. Having Iftar in historical spaces like Naqsh-e Jahan Square and then strolling through the old streets of the city is an unforgettable experience. However, better urban planning could further enhance these experiences.”

Zahra Sadat Mahmoudi, a tourist from Tehran, emphasizes the role of Isfahan’s historic mosques in boosting Ramadan tourism: “These mosques are not just religious landmarks but also represent Iran’s rich history and architecture, making them an essential part of the city’s tourism appeal.”

Beyond religious sites, Zayandeh Rud River and Isfahan’s historical bridges remain major nighttime attractions during Ramadan. The Safavid-era bridges of Khaju, Si-o-Se Pol, and Marnan welcome hundreds of locals and tourists each night. Traditional storytelling (Naqqali) and impromptu music performances under these bridges create a warm and inviting atmosphere for visitors.

Reza Goudarzi, a travel insider in Isfahan, tells Mehr News: “Even though Zayandeh Rud dries up in certain seasons, it remains a core element of Isfahan’s identity. Many people choose to spend their Ramadan nights by the historic bridges, and this opportunity could be enhanced through official events such as traditional ceremonies and street performances, making it a more sustainable attraction.”

Mina Izadi, a tourism expert and university lecturer, highlights the significance of nighttime tourism during Ramadan: “This month presents a unique opportunity to strengthen Isfahan’s religious and cultural tourism. Many Islamic countries have comprehensive plans to attract visitors during Ramadan. Isfahan, with its historical landmarks, religious sites, and traditional bazaars, could become an attractive destination by organizing night tours, cultural performances, and creating dedicated spaces for Ramadan-related activities.”

Ali Kheirmand, an expert in tourism and cultural heritage, stresses the need for better infrastructure and coordination between different organizations. “To turn Ramadan tourism into an urban brand, Isfahan needs both cultural attractions and well-organized infrastructure. One crucial step would be the creation of designated nighttime tourism routes, including group tours to historical sites, cultural programs in old neighborhoods, and the revival of traditional markets. Additionally, collaboration between the cultural heritage authorities, the municipality, and the provincial government can play a crucial role in organizing nighttime events and providing the necessary facilities for tourists.”

With its rich historical and cultural background, Isfahan has the potential to become one of Iran’s leading Ramadan tourism destinations. If implemented effectively, Ramadan tourism in Isfahan could not only become a recognized city brand but also contribute to economic growth and an increase in both domestic and international tourists.

Isfahan, once a bustling hub of international trade and diplomacy in Iran, has transformed into one of the country’s premier tourist destinations for compelling reasons. Filled with architectural marvels, including unparalleled Islamic structures, vibrant bazaars, enriching museums, serene Persian gardens, and picturesque tree-lined boulevards, Isfahan beckons visitors to immerse themselves in its charm. Strolling through its labyrinthine bazaars, lounging in its enchanting gardens, and engaging with its friendly locals offer a glimpse into the rich tapestry of life in this extraordinary destination. The ancient city has earned the endearing nickname “Nesf-e-Jahan,” meaning “half the world,” reflecting the sentiment that experiencing Isfahan is akin to exploring half of the globe.

AM