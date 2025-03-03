Rahmatollah Akrami appointed acting economy minister

TEHRAN - Iran’s President has appointed Rahmatollah Akrami as the Acting Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, Tasnim News Agency reported.

As reported, in a decree issued on Sunday, Masoud Pezeshkian, the head of the cabinet, announced Akrami's appointment. The decision follows the impeachment of Abdolnasser Hemmati, the former Minister of Economy, who was dismissed from office after a vote of no confidence in the parliament.

Before this appointment, Akrami worked at the General Treasury of the country. He previously served as the acting head of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance for two months, from September to November 2018.

EF/