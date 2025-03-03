Beijing briefing: CPPCC press conference highlights China's achievements

BEIJING- China’s top political advisory body held a press conference in Beijing on Monday a day before the opening of its annual session.

The spokesperson for the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) briefed media corps on the Asian country’s accomplishments

Liu Jieyi highlighted China's achievements, particularly in the economic sector, and outlined plans to advance the country's industrial framework. “As long as we face the challenges, be confident, and follow plans of the Central Committee of the Party, the high-quality development will be able to reach new heights.”

He described 2024 as a critical year for realizing China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025) goals.

“The CPPCC National Committee will carry forward our fine traditions, keep in mind our political responsibilities, give full play to the CPPCC's role as a specialized consultative body, serve the overall picture by focusing on the central tasks,” Liu said.

He added, “We will strengthen theoretical and political guidance, actively produce policy advice, and contribute our ideas and strengths to building a great modern socialist country in all respects, and rejuvenating our nation through Chinese modernization.”

A large number of journalists have signed up to cover the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee that will begin on Tuesday.

The National People’s Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, will also hold its annual session on Wednesday.

The annual meetings are known as the Two Sessions.

The 2025 Two Sessions bear considerable importance from two distinct perspectives.

First of all, it will greatly impact the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

China ranks as the second largest economy globally and has achieved significant advancements in economic, industrial, and technological sectors in recent years.

Second, this year’s Two Sessions may delineate China's strategies concerning the trade conflict initiated by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Last week, the US president threatened Beijing with an extra 10% duty, resulting in a cumulative 20% tariff.

China is preparing countermeasures that are set to take effect on Tuesday.

“China is studying and formulating relevant countermeasures in response to the US threat of imposing an additional 10% tariff on Chinese products under the pretext of fentanyl,” according to Global Times.

Citing an anonymous source, the report added, “The countermeasures will likely include both tariffs and a series of non-tariff measures, and US agricultural and food products will most likely be listed.”

The United States has traditionally been vulnerable to China's emphasis on its agricultural exports during times of trade conflicts. This indicates that China possesses its own means of countering the US trade war. The decision now rests with the United States regarding whether it wishes to extend the trade war or address its issues with China through negotiations.

