Jumblatt urges Syria's Druze to beware of ‘Israeli plots’

Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt on Saturday called on Syria’s Druze community to remain cautious of Israeli plots, Anadolu reported.

Speaking at a press conference, the former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party said: “The free people of Jabal Al-Arab [the Druze] must be wary of Israeli schemes in Syria.”

“There is a plan to undermine Arab national security,” he stressed.

He mentioned plans to revisit Syria to address the ongoing developments and confirmed that he has requested a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa next week.

Commenting on the Druze community, Jumblatt said: “Those who united Syria during the era of Sultan Pasha Al-Atrash will not heed the calls of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

