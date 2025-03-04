GDP growth improves under the 14th administration

TEHRAN - Iran’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the three-month period ending in January 2025, during the early months of the 14th administration, reached 1.7 percent, up from the estimated 1.2 percent growth recorded in autumn (September–December 2024).

Iran’s economic growth, despite inflationary pressures, sanctions, political and international volatility, and imbalances in the energy sector, reflects the government’s and economic actors’ efforts to continue investment and development. However, achieving the target of an average 8.0 percent annual growth rate set in the Seventh National Development Plan remains a long journey for the administration.

While Iran's reliance on oil revenues and the petroleum industry is undeniable, other economic sectors also play a significant role. Addressing structural issues such as energy imbalances, injecting liquidity into production units, finding export markets for domestic products, and improving macroeconomic indicators—including reducing inflation, maintaining monetary discipline, and lowering budget deficits—can help offset some of the challenges imposed by sanctions on Iran’s economy and oil sector.

In this regard, obtaining accurate and timely statistics is crucial for economic decision-making and policymaking. To assess the economic trajectory of the 14th administration, the Monetary and Banking Research Institute recently published a report on the country's economic growth for the three months ending in January 2025.

This report indicates that despite political and economic challenges, the new administration has managed to gain some control over the economy in its early months.

The report is based on monthly transaction data from 281 industries, monthly foreign trade figures, and road transportation data. Additionally, estimates for the oil sector were derived from Iran’s crude oil and petroleum product production statistics.

