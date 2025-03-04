294,000 tons of agricultural products exported from Mehran to Iraq

TEHRAN – More than 294,000 tons of various agricultural products, primarily vegetables, have been exported to Iraq through the Mehran international border crossing in southwestern Ilam province so far this year.

Sohrab Kamari, Director General of Ilam Customs, announced on Tuesday that a total of 294,472 tons of agricultural products were exported to Iraq from the Mehran international border crossing from the beginning of the current year until January 20.

He stated that the value of these exported agricultural products amounted to $123,034,497.

Kamari noted that watermelon, apples, cucumbers, tomatoes, and oranges were among the most significant agricultural exports to Iraq.

The Director General of Ilam Customs further reported that from the beginning of the current year until the end of February, approximately $1.462 billion worth of goods, weighing 2.448 million tons, were exported from the Mehran international border crossing to Iraq and other countries.

Mehran is approximately 230 kilometers from Baghdad and is the closest Iranian border city to the Iraqi capital and its holy sites. Due to this strategic location, it has become a hub for Iran’s export activities and pilgrimage traffic to Iraq.

On average, 400 trucks carrying export and commercial goods pass through the Mehran international border crossing daily after completing customs procedures.

Mehran is located 85 kilometers southwest of Ilam.

EF/