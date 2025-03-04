Iranian university student awarded as ‘Future Climate Leader’

TEHRAN –Mohammad-Reza Baradaran Motie, a PhD university student in architecture, has won the ‘Future Climate Leader’ award in Oman Climate Week, which was held from February 24 to 27.

The event aimed to address the urgent need for environmental solutions and discuss global strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change. With over 250 distinguished speakers from 60 countries, the weeklong activities included dialogue sessions, workshops, and training programs focused on climate action and sustainability.

Oman Climate Week serves as a premier platform for global leaders, policymakers, and innovators to showcase progress, foster collaboration, exchange insights on climate change mitigation, and explore opportunities in Oman and the MENA region.

This initiative encourages youth globally to present innovative solutions for climate change challenges.

The award promotes awareness and innovation in renewable energy, emission reduction, and resource management, with categories like clean tech, sustainable agriculture, and smart cities. Winners receive financial prizes and opportunities to implement their projects with global sustainability partners. Compete with students to solve the world’s toughest climate change challenges.

Recent achievements

Hosna Salimi, a student of the Faculty of World Studies at University of Tehran, has been named the ‘Young Researcher of the Year’ in BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization Young Leaders Award 2025, held on January 24-26 in Kazan, Russia.

Over 400 participants from 13 countries, including Iran, India, China, the UAE, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, South Africa, Brazil, Ethiopia, Tajikistan, and Russia, competed against each other, IRNA reported.

The jury chose 10 winners in five nominations, including ‘Media Influencer of the Year’, ‘Social Entrepreneur of the Year’, ‘Public Diplomacy Project of the Year’, ‘Researcher of the Year’, and ‘Eco-initiative of the Year’.

Candidates in the “Young Researcher of the Year” nomination are authors of scientific research in the fields of history, education, art, information technology (IT), law, philosophy, and finance.

In November 2024, students of Iran University of Science and Technology managed to win first place in Eurasia Federation of International RoboSports Association (FIRA) Open competition 2024.

The competition was held from November 6 to 9 in Van, Turkey, bringing together 130 teams from eight countries.

The Iranian team comprised Alireza Abbasi, Mobina Lashgari, Alireza Mikaeili, and Shayan Ansarian. They ranked first in innovation and entrepreneurship for designing ‘infrasight drones’.

Iran grabbed five gold medals and two special awards in the International Science and Invention Fair (ISIF) 2024, which was held in Indonesia from November 5 to 10, 2024.

The competition brought together 1,980 teams from 24 countries competing in eight fields, including technical-engineering, chemistry and nanotechnology, biotechnology and environment, energy engineering, physics and astronomy, artificial intelligence and technology, social sciences, education, and educational technologies, IRNA reported.

A total of 18 students from Iran attended the 47th WorldSkills Competition, winning 9 medals, including a silver medal and medallions for excellence.

The competition was held from September 10 to 15, 2024, in Lyon, France. Some 1,500 competitors from more than 65 countries and regions around the world gathered in Lyon to compete in different skills.

Hasan Mohammadi and Hamid-Reza Hamidi won the silver medal, IRIB reported

Iran grabbed a gold medal, two silver medals, and a bronze medal at the 36th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI), ranking 9th among 96 countries.

Iranian students attended the event online and ranked ninth globally.

