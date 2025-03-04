China's national legislature holds press conference ahead of annual session

BEIJING- The National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held a press conference on Tuesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session.

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th NPC, briefed the press on the session. The following is some part of the opening remarks at the press conference.

The Session will be open on the morning of March 15 and close on the afternoon of March 11. It will last seven days, during which three plenary meetings will be held.

There are seven items on its agenda:

First, to deliberate on the Report on the Work of the Government.

Second, to review the report on implementing the national economic and social development plan for 2024 and the draft national economic and social development plan for 2025, and review the draft national economic and social development plan for 2025.

Third, to review the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2024 and the draft central and local budget for 2025, and review the draft central and local budget for 2025.

Fourth, to deliberate on the bill submitted by the NPC Standing Committee concerning the draft amendment to the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Deputies to the National People’s Congress and to the Local People’s Congresses at Various Levels.

Fifth, to deliberate on the work report of the NPC Standing Committee.

Sixth, to deliberate on the work report of the Supreme People’s Court.

Seventh, to deliberate on the work report of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

Three press conferences will be held on the sidelines of the Session. Interviews will be conducted primarily on site and also in various forms.

As always, the Session will strictly follow the CPC central Committee’s eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct and its implementation regulations.

Photo by Xinhua