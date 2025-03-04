Iran summons Ankara’s ambassador over Turkish FM's ‘erroneous’ statements

TEHRAN — Iran summoned Turkey’s ambassador to Tehran on Monday following “baseless and provocative” remarks by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmoud Heidari summoned Turkish Ambassador Hicabi Kirlangic, condemning Fidan’s remarks as “unfounded and reckless.”

Heidari urged Ankara to “prioritize regional stability over divisive rhetoric” and redirected focus toward Israel’s actions, stating, “Instead of leveling accusations, our Turkish counterparts should address the Zionist regime’s crimes in Palestine and its occupation of Syrian lands.”

For his part, the Turkish ambassador highlighted his country's commitment to preserving and strengthening friendly ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, stating:

"We firmly believe that Turkey and Iran, as two significant countries, should collaborate closely to bolster bilateral relations, regional engagement, and to address and mitigate existing threats."

Kirlangic noted that he will relay the perspectives of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to his own Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A day after Tehran’s move, Turkey summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires, accusing Tehran of “politicizing diplomacy.”

A Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson said, “Dialogue should occur through private channels, not public provocations.”

The situation between the two neighbors heated up after Fidan accused Iran of “destabilizing” Syria. Iran helped President Bashar Assad fight Daesh insurgencies during the 2010s, a move Fidan labeled as “dangerous” without spelling out more details.

“If you seek to destabilize a third country, others can reciprocate by supporting groups within your borders,” the top diplomat said.

The Turkish official's remarks drew condemnatory reactions from multiple Iranian figures.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei rejected Turkey’s criticism, describing Iran’s Syria policy as a “principled defense of territorial integrity against terrorism.”

“While Tehran and Ankara hold differing views on certain regional issues, we have successfully managed differences through dialogue to prevent damage to bilateral ties,” he stated.

However, he cautioned that “unconstructive rhetoric” from Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Fidan, required Iran to assert its stance “clearly and decisively.”

He added, “While some neighbors prioritize normalization with occupiers [the Israeli regime], Iran remains committed to resisting imperialism.”

Additionally, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Parliamentary National Security Committee, issued a stark warning: “Iran will not wait for a stone to shatter its window—it will dismantle the aggressor’s house first.”

His remarks underscored Tehran’s readiness to preempt perceived threats, a theme echoed by Ali Akbar Velayati, an advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Velayati emphasized that Ankara has been echoing “foreign narratives” and eroding mutual trust, stating, “Iran’s regional role is non-negotiable. Those testing our resolve will face strategic regret.”

“History has shown that Iran remains steadfast in its principles and will respond appropriately to any disrespect.”

He also highlighted the geographical proximity and shared interests between Iran and Turkey, stressing the importance of Turkish officials avoiding statements that could strain bilateral ties.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is always open to dialogue and interaction, but it will not remain silent in the face of baseless rhetoric," he pointed out.