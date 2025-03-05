BEIJIG- China’s national legislature convened its annual session in Beijing on Wednesday, attracting international attention due to the nation's significant advancements despite the ongoing trade conflict with the United States.

The 14th National People's Congress (NPC) opened its third session at the Great Hall of the People.

President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting. Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang delivered a government work report at the NPC’s annual session which saw the participation of a large number of journalists from across the globe.

The premier set out goals for economic growth among other objectives.

China has set a target of “around 5%” growth for 2025 amid the fallout from escalating American tariffs on the East Asian country’s exports. Its economy grew 5% last year, driven by stimulus measures, strong exports and high-tech investment.

“In setting the growth rate at around 5 percent, we have taken into account the need to stabilize employment, prevent risks, and improve the people’s wellbeing, as well as the potential for growth and the conditions supporting growth. A target of around 5 percent is well aligned with our mid- and long-term development goals and underscores our resolve to meet difficulties head-on and strive hard to deliver,” Li said.

Premier Li Qiang: China keeps its economic growth target at “around 5%” for 2025

The premier added, “What we have achieved once again proves that under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core and with the dedicated efforts of our people across the country, we can prevail over any difficulty in pursuing development…. The giant ship of China’s economy will continue to cleave the waves and sail steadily toward the future.”

Further in his remarks, Li said the central government supports Hong Kong and Macau in improving their economies and livelihoods of the people. On Taiwan, he said, “We will stay committed to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus and resolutely oppose separatist activities aimed at Taiwan independence and external interference, so as to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.”

Li gave his speech shortly before President Donald Trump began his first address to a joint session of US Congress in his second term.

In the longest presidential speech to lawmakers on record, Trump relentlessly attacked his opponents, blamed his predecessor Joe Biden and aired old grievances. He was heckled by Democrats.

Democratic Representative Al Green interrupted Trump repeatedly before House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered the sergeant-at-arms to eject the Texas congressman.

Other Democrats held up signs or walked out of the chamber during the speech.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has been pursuing a trade war against China.

Trump's new tariffs on imports from China took effect on Tuesday, doubling them to 20% from 10%. China responded to the US move by announcing Tuesday that it will slap additional tariffs of up to 15% on imports of key American farm products.

Trump’s trade war against China could slam economic growth and raise prices for Americans still smarting from years of high inflation.



CNN exposes Trump’s lies

During his Congressional address, Trump claimed that he got China to purchase $50 billion worth of agricultural goods during his first term (2017-2021). CNN has fact checked Trump’s claim describing it as misleading. According to CNN, China agreed to increase agricultural purchases by $12.5 billion in 2020 and $19.5 billion in 2021, as part of a trade pact signed with the US in January 2020. Citing US Department of Agriculture data, the American news outlet said; that did occur in 2020 but not in 2021, when US agricultural exports to China increased by $6.4 billion compared with 2020.

CNN: President Donald Trump's claims on agricultural purchases by China are “misleading”

The CNN analysis said, nevertheless, the pact never specified that China would have to continue to keep up such purchase levels beyond 2021.

Trump’s Congressional speech highlighted divisions in the United States while a deep sense of unity and solidarity was noticeable in China at the NPC’s opening session.

President Xi and other Chinese leaders paraded into the main auditorium to a standing ovation. In contrast, the atmosphere in Congress in Washington was marked by chaos and deep divisions.

A juxtaposition of the proceedings in the US Congress and the Great Hall of the People in Beijing distinctly illustrates that China possesses robust leadership backed by widespread societal support, whereas the United States is contending with both internal and external challenges.