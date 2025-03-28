China’s President Xi meets global business leaders, Bangladeshi Chief Adviser

HAINAN - Chinese President Xi Jinping reassured global investors about the Asian nation’s economic prospects as he met with world's top business leaders in Beijing on Friday.

“China has always been and will certainly be an ideal, safe and promising investment destination for foreign investors,” President Xi said in an address to over 40 foreign top executives at the Great Hall of the People.

He described China as a “fertile ground for foreign enterprises to invest and thrive.”

The Chinese leader stressed that his country will improve market access, ensure equal treatment for foreign businesses and strengthen communication with foreign investors.

President Xi’s comments come amid the US trade war against China. Since his return to the White House in January, President Donald Trump has imposed 20 percent tariffs on all Chinese imports. China has retaliated by imposing tariffs on US products.

Xi neither named the United States nor directly mentioned Trump’s tariffs. But he provided a veiled criticism of his trade policies.

“Some countries are building a small yard with high fences, erecting tariff barriers, politicizing business issues, using them as tools and weapons. I hope you will share your sensible views and take actions to push back against the regressive rules and the zero-sum games,” he told the business leaders.

The Chinese president added, “Blowing out other people’s lights will not make your own lights brighter. Blocking other people’s paths will eventually block your own paths.”

Professor Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, said on Wednesday that Trump’s trade war on China is “very self-defeating” for the United States. The prominent American economist made the comments on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in China’s Hainan Province on Wednesday.

Bangladeshi mainstream media has characterized Yunus' trip to China as the "most significant visit" by a Bangladeshi leader in the past five decades.

President Xi also held talks with the Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Beijing on Friday.

Highlighting a long-standing history of friendly exchanges between China and Bangladesh, Xi said the two sides should continue to deepen political mutual trust and firmly support each other.

Yunus, for his part, noted that China is a reliable partner and friend of Bangladesh.

On Thursday, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang also met with Yunus. Ding described China and Bangladesh as good neighbors, good friends and good partners.

Yunus delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of BFA’s Annual Conference 2025 that was held in the town of Boao on Thursday.

The Bangladeshi mainstream media has described Yunus' visit to China as the "most important visit" by a Bangladeshi leader over the last 50 years.

An interim government was established in Bangladesh after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and fled the country in August last year, following several weeks of violent turmoil.