CIPCC facilitates rare opportunity for foreign journalists to interview Bangladeshi chief adviser

HAINAN - A delegation of foreign journalists has been provided with a unique chance to meet with Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in the southern Chinese province of Hainan.

Professor Yunus, a global pioneer in social business and economic development, engaged in cordial discussions with the international reporters.

He hailed China’s “important role” in promoting multilateralism urging Asian countries to raise their voices to ensure they are not monopolized by big powers. The chief adviser also called for reforming the UN system in a bid to bring an end to the era of unilateralism.

He stated that in relation to the current government transition in Bangladesh, the emphasis is on implementing institutional reforms and fostering economic recovery prior to the upcoming elections.

The meeting was arranged by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC), which functions under the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA).

Earlier on Thursday, Yunus met with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. Ding described China and Bangladesh as good neighbors, good friends and good partners.

He added that Beijing is willing to work together with Dhaka to enhance political mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, and foster closer cultural and people-to-people exchanges, according to Xinhua.

Yunus, for his part, said Bangladesh firmly adheres to the one-China principle expressing his country’s readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Yunus left Bangladesh for China on Wednesday and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 that was held in the town of Boao on Thursday.

The Bangladeshi mainstream media has described Yunus' visit to China as the "most important visit" by a Bangladeshi leader over the last 50 years.

An interim government was established in Bangladesh after prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country in August 2024, following several weeks of violent turmoil.

China welcomed the formation of the interim government a day after its swearing-in, stating that it "strictly follows the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs."

China’s role as the flag bearer for promoting peace and stability has been on the spotlight over the past years. Beijing is now trying to assist Bangladesh to overcome its domestic problems and boost ties with its neighbors.



