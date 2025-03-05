Banking system issues $127.5 billion in loans over 11 months

TEHRAN – Iran’s banking network issued 63.74 quadrillion rials ($127.5 billion) in loans over the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 2024- February 2025), marking a 29.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

According to data from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), total loans disbursed from March 2024 to February 2025 amounted to 63.7435 quadrillion rials. This represents a 14.6176 quadrillion rial ($29.2 billion) increase from the previous year’s figure.

Of the total loans issued, 48.4906 quadrillion rials ($96.98 billion), or 76.1 percent, went to businesses (both legal entities and individuals), while 15.252 quadrillion rials (about $30.5 billion), or 23.9 percent, were allocated to households.

In the same period last year, total loans disbursed stood at 49.125.9 quadrillion rials, which was later adjusted by the banking network to 47.948.0 quadrillion rials.

A breakdown of loan distribution across economic sectors shows that 37.19 quadrillion rials ($743.8 billion), equivalent to 76.7 percent of business loans, were allocated for working capital.

Additionally, consumer loans issued under the Qarz-al-Hasaneh (interest-free) scheme amounted to 5.707 quadrillion rials ($11.42 billion), accounting for 37.4 percent of all household loans.

The industrial and mining sector received 16.191 quadrillion rials ($32.38 billion) in working capital loans over the 11-month period, making up 43.5 percent of all working capital financing across economic sectors.

