Majlis approves membership in Intl. Solar Energy Society

TEHRAN – The Iranian parliament (Majlis) approved on Tuesday the country's membership in the International Solar Energy Society (ISES), ISNA reported.

Founded in 1954, ISES is a UN-accredited membership organization promoting and envisioning a world with 100 percent renewable energy for everyone used wisely and efficiently.

The ISES Headquarters are based in Germany. ISES is the largest international solar organization, with extensive membership worldwide. It has members in more than 110 countries, and Global contacts and partners in over 50 countries with thousands of associate members, and almost 100 company and institutional members throughout the world.

ISES has a track record of strongly supporting the solar industry, helping shape public opinion through education and outreach activities, and providing informed comment on global issues.

Solar farms to raise capacity by 4,000MW

The capacity of Iran’s solar farms is going to increase by 4,000 megawatts (MW) by the end of the next Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2026), the country’s energy minister announced.

Abbas Ali-Abadi said that the power network of the country is large, and with the annual generation and consumption capacity of about 350 billion kilowatt hours of electricity, it has the potential for attracting more than 30,000 megawatts of solar energy.

“We are trying to realize this potential with the cooperation of the private sector and we provide an attractive investment environment and a suitable market to attract investors to cooperate, while significant contracts have been concluded in this field since the beginning of the government”, the minister added.

He further stated that considering that the current capacity of the country’s solar power plants is 1,200 megawatts, with this increase, it is expected that this figure will reach more than 3,000 to 4,000 megawatts by next year, which is a significant figure.

As announced by an official with Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), the capacity of Iran’s renewable power plants is going to increase by 500 megawatts (MW) by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2025).

“Considering the capacity of the new power plants under construction, the capacity of renewable power plants will increase by 500 megawatts by the end of the current year,” Ali Shabnavard, the director general of SATBA’s Office for Supervision of Construction and Production of Power Plants said.

