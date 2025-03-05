Abdi a leading candidate for Iran U23 coaching role
March 5, 2025 - 16:23
TEHRAN – Hossein Abdi is a leading candidate to become the head coach of Iran's U23 football team.
Abdi has a strong track record with Iran's youth teams, having previously coached both the U17 and U20 squads.
The U23 team are currently without a coach following the departure of Reza Enayati.
Most recently, Abdi led Iran in the 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup, where they were eliminated by Japan on penalties in the quarter-finals.
Abdi, a former captain of Persepolis football club, has not commented on the speculation.
