Turkey, UK discuss lifting Syria sanctions in diplomatic talks
March 5, 2025 - 18:16
Turkey and the UK discussed the unconditional removal of sanctions on Syria, particularly to restore financial flows, during diplomatic talks in Ankara on Monday, Turkish diplomatic sources said.
The meeting was led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz and UK's Hamish Falconer, minister of state for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The discussions covered Syria and other regional issues, Anadolu Agency reported.
