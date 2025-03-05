ECO Secretariat Hosts the First Bilateral Meeting of the Sub-Working Group on ECO Joint Trade Zones

TEHRAN- The Economic Cooperation Organization Secretariat hosted the First Bilateral Meeting of the Sub-Working Group under the Working Group on establishing the ECO Joint Trade Zones.

The meeting brought together the representatives of the relevant Ministries and Agencies of Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran to discuss various aspects of establishing a Joint Trade Zone (JTZ). The discussions focused on developing the legal framework for such zones in the region, promoting cross-border trade, enhancing economic cooperation, and creating a roadmap.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Secretary General of ECO, Ambassador Silapberdi Nurberdiyev, briefed on the initiative to establish joint trade zones proposed by Turkmenistan. Emphasizing the initiative’s economic potential, he stated that the establishment of the Joint Trade Zone would serve as a cornerstone for deepening economic ties among ECO member states.

During the meeting, officials from both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing regional trade by establishing a structured and legally sound framework for the JTZ. The delegations also highlighted the necessity of attracting investment, facilitating cross-border commerce, and enhancing logistics within the designated trade zone.

The meeting concluded with a consensus to finalize the aforementioned ECO Framework Agreement, which will serve as the basis for developing a bilateral agreement and identifying a potential joint trade zone on the Iran-Turkmenistan border.