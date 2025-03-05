Cultural cooperation key to strengthening Iran-Austria relations: Iran deputy FM

TEHRAN – Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, underscored the importance of cultural cooperation in fostering stronger ties between Iran and Austria.

He emphasized that such collaborations serve as a vital bridge between the two nations, deepening mutual understanding and people-to-people connections.

Takht-Ravanchi made these remarks in a post on his social media account X, where he shared details about his participation in a conference titled "The History of Cultural and Diplomatic Relations Between Iran and Austria" at the University of Tehran. The event brought together academics, diplomats, and cultural experts to discuss the historical and contemporary significance of Iran-Austria relations, particularly in the fields of education, research, and cultural exchange.

During his speech, the deputy foreign minister highlighted Iran's long history of cultural engagement with Austria, noting that their collaboration extends beyond political and economic ties. He pointed out that thousands of Iranians residing in Austria, including doctors, professors, students, and business professionals, play a crucial role in bridging the two nations and fostering a deeper cultural dialogue. Their presence, he said, has contributed significantly to enhancing mutual understanding, promoting respect, and strengthening people-to-people diplomacy between Iran and Austria.

Takht-Ravanchi also addressed the challenges hindering cultural and academic cooperation, particularly the unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union. He criticized these sanctions as unjust measures that directly affect Iran's cultural and academic exchanges, limiting opportunities for collaboration in science, arts, and education. He called for the immediate removal of these restrictions, arguing that lifting them would pave the way for broader and more effective cultural and educational partnerships.

In outlining Iran’s proactive approach to cultural diplomacy, he highlighted Tehran’s extensive efforts to expand ties with Austrian institutions. These efforts include collaborations with academic and research organizations, engagement with Austrian cultural and Islamic centers, and partnerships with media and cultural associations. He also noted that Iran's cultural attaché offices in Austria have played an essential role in promoting Iranian culture, literature, and academic exchange programs.