Israel’s Katz vows to resume Gaza war with ‘unseen intensity’

Katz promised to return all the captives, including those killed “by the vile people in the Gaza Strip”, according to The Times of Israel.

“The ceasefire agreement with the murderous Hamas and the heavy prices Israel paid, and is willing to continue to pay, within its implementation, are intended to bring about the rapid release of all living Israeli hostages, who are held under the most severe conditions in Gaza, and to bring all of the hostages who are not alive for burial in Israel,” Katz was quoted as saying.

“One thing is clear — the fighting will end in two clear achievements: the release of all of our hostages and the defeat of Hamas.”