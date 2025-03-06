Hamas says ready for 'all possibilities' after 'last warning' by Trump

The military wing of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement says it is prepared for “all possibilities” and remains on “high alert”, stressing that Israel’s threats to resume war on the besieged Gaza Strip will not secure the release of Israeli captives.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for al-Qassam Brigades, made the remarks in a videotaped speech on Thursday, stressing that what the occupying entity has failed to achieve through “weapons and war” can never be attained through “threats and deception.”

His comments came just a day after US President Donald Trump threatened that the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and Hamas fighters would be killed if they do not immediately release the remaining Israeli captives held in the besieged territory.

“Despite the enemy's violations and betrayals, we remain committed to the prisoner exchange agreement in all its details before the world and the mediators. We have decided — and still wish — to uphold this agreement to prevent the shedding of our people’s blood, remove any excuses, and honor the commitments made to mediators,” Abu Ubaida added.