Iran, Iraq discuss expanding energy cooperation

TEHRAN - Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadel reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the oil, gas, petrochemical, and electricity sectors, Shana reported.

The two officials met on Wednesday at the Iranian Oil Ministry, where they discussed expanding bilateral ties in the energy sector.

The meeting underscored the deep historical, cultural, religious, and political connections between the two neighboring countries, emphasizing the importance of further collaboration in energy-related fields.

Both sides expressed their intention to enhance cooperation and engagement in the oil, gas, petrochemical, and electricity industries to support mutual economic growth and regional energy security.

Iran and Iraq have been actively pursuing initiatives to bolster their energy cooperation.

In June 2013, Iran and Iraq signed an agreement for Iran to supply natural gas to Iraqi power plants located in Baghdad and Diyala. The contract stipulates the delivery of 1.4 billion cubic feet of gas per day over a ten-year period, underscoring the mutual commitment to long-term energy collaboration.

However, these collaborative efforts face challenges due to geopolitical dynamics and external pressures.

Despite these challenges, Iran and Iraq continue to explore avenues for strengthening their energy ties. The development of joint infrastructure projects, such as the Iran–Iraq–Syria pipeline, and agreements for natural gas supply, reflect a shared vision for regional energy cooperation. These initiatives aim to meet domestic energy needs and position both countries as key players in the broader energy market.

