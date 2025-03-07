Tehran Book Fair calls for international publishers to register

TEHRAN- The organizers of the 36th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) have officially invited publishers, cultural institutions, organizations, associations, publishing collectives, literary agencies, and other cultural actors engaged internationally to register.

Registration began on March 4 and will continue until the deadline of March 18 and interested parties are encouraged to visit the exhibition’s official website at tibf.ir to review the terms and conditions for participation in the international section of the 36th Tehran International Book Fair, Mehr reported.

The international section aims to better showcase the capacities of Iran's publishing industry, enhance cultural exchanges on a global scale, facilitate professional connections between Iranian and foreign publishers, and address challenges and solutions for the development of international publishing, the report added.

Additionally, the international section provides a platform for international interactions among countries and highlights the potential of the national publishing sector. Therefore, embassies, representative offices, and foreign agencies are also invited to access the book fair's website to learn about the conditions for their countries’ participation and to register accordingly.

The 36th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) is set to take place from May 7 to 17 at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla.

The slogan "Let’s Read for Iran" has been chosen for this edition of the book fair.

The cultural event has turned into a landmark, momentous book fair in West Asia after 35 editions in a row. Millions of visitors inspect the fair every year, including thousands of university students, scholars, and their families.

The event currently serves as the most significant cultural event in Iran. On average 2,500 domestic and 600 foreign publishers participate in the landmark event. The foreign publishers substantially offer their materials in English or Arabic however titles in French, German, Chinese, Korean, or Japanese are also available.

SAB/



