Blockade breeds breakthrough: US trade war against China backfires 

BEIJING- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has come down hard on the United States over its trade war and the imposition of tariffs against the Asian nation.

Speaking at a press conference held on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on Friday, the top diplomat said China would “firmly counter” US pressure.

Since returning to the White House on January 20, US President Donald Trump has been engaged in a trade conflict with Beijing.

On Tuesday, his administration imposed an extra 10% tariff on Chinese goods, taking the cumulative duty to 20%. China has responded by imposing duties of up to 15% on various US agricultural products.

“No country should fantasize that it can suppress China on the one hand and develop good relations with China on the other. This two-faced approach is not only not conducive to the stability of bilateral relations, but also unable to establish mutual trust,” Wang said in response to Trump’s decision to increase tariffs on Chinese exports.

Chinese FM: "High fences and small yards" cannot suppress the spirit of innovation The veteran Chinese diplomat further denounced Trump’s “America First” policy. “Should everyone stress my country first and obsess over a position of strength, the law of the jungle would reign again, smaller and weaker countries would bear the brunt first, and international norms and order would take a body blow.”

Wang highlighted China’s technological achievements as proof that US sanctions would be ineffective.

“Where there is blockade, there is breakthrough; where there is suppression, there is innovation,” he said.

Referring to Washington’s strategy to restrict Beijing’s access to key technologies, Wang pointed out that "high fences and small yards" cannot suppress the spirit of innovation, and decoupling and supply chains disruption will only lead to self-isolation.”

China’s remarkable technological progress has been under the spotlight since DeepSeek unveiled its latest artificial intelligence (AI) models in late January.

The Chinese AI company shocked global financial markets after it topped app download charts and caused US tech stocks to plunge.

The popularity of DeepSeek has challenged the US hegemony in the global tech market.

China’s innovation in the tech industry can serve as a fortress against US coercive measures and push Trump to bite the bullet and address his conflicts with Beijing through diplomatic discussions.