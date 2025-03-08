Iran announces nominees for Biennial of Illustrations Bratislava

TEHRAN- Iran has chosen 12 books to represent the country in the 30th Biennial of Illustrations Bratislava (BIB), scheduled to take place from October 3 to January 10, 2026, at Bratislava Castle in Slovakia.

The nominees were picked by a jury comprising experts from the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults – Kanoon, the Children’s Book Council of Iran and Iranian Illustrators Society, Kanoon has announced.

“The Da’al’s Daughter,” illustrated by Noushin Sadeghian and written by Ahmad Akbarpour; “Bahram and the Tale of Seven Domes,” illustrated by Narges Mohammadi and written by Zahra Nematollahi; and “The Marvelous Zippy Whiz Cubs Academy,” illustrated by Ghazaleh Bigdelou and written by Payam Ebrahimi are the highlights of the list.

"The Da’al’s Daughter" is a folk tale that tells the story of a girl raised by a vulture known as Da’al. The narrative unfolds as the king's son falls in love with her and employs an old woman to locate the mysterious girl. However, the old woman deceives him, tying the true Da’al’s Daughter to a tree, while marrying her own daughter to the prince instead.

Realizing he has been tricked; the prince sets off in search of the true girl. Meanwhile, a lion arrives and consumes the Da’al’s Daughter, from which two branches of reeds sprout from her blood. Eventually, a shepherd discovers the reeds and plays them, only to find they sing the tale of the girl.

In "Bahram and the Tale of Seven Domes," a modern retelling of Nizami Ganjavi's fable “The Seven Portraits,” King Bahram, an avid hunter, mysteriously disappears while pursuing a prey. After a long absence, he returns to find his kingdom changed, and his devoted princesses assign him a vital mission: to protect endangered animals and preserve their habitats.

"The Marvelous Zippy Whiz Cubs Academy" is a vibrant tale set in a lively jungle where various animal parents are eager to secure certificates for their children. However, they all struggle to understand the true significance of these accolades. At the Zippy Whiz Cub Academy, the headmaster enforces a standard curriculum that encourages all students to acquire the same skills, regardless of their natural abilities. This raises the question: Can a fish truly learn to fly, or a turtle run quickly?

“The Unexpected Guest,” illustrated by Maryam Tahmasbi and written by Ghazal Mousavi; “Dad Is Right Here,” written and illustrated by Mahshid Raghemi; and “Milloo's Mind” and “Imagine a Garden,” both illustrated by Hoda Hadadi, have also been nominated.

The story of "Unexpected Guest" unfolds on an ordinary day that takes an enchanting twist with the arrival of a mysterious guest named O. O has the remarkable ability to transform mundane objects into extraordinary creations, encouraging everyone to think creatively and embrace the power of imagination.

“Dad Is Right Here” is a heartfelt story centered around a little girl celebrating her birthday. As she eagerly awaits her guests, she and her mother have whipped up a delightful cake and prepared for the special day. When her mother reminds her, it is time to blow out the candles, the girl takes a moment to close her eyes and makes a wish. In this moment, she reflects on her desire to reunite with her dad, highlighting the emotional bond she cherishes with him.

"Milloo's Mind", written by Reem Faruqi, is an inspiring picture book biography that tells the story of Maryam Faruqi, a pioneering education advocate and the founder of the Happy Home Schools in Pakistan. Set against a backdrop where societal norms often discouraged girls from attending school, the book illustrates Maryam's unwavering commitment to education and empowerment. Through vivid illustrations and engaging prose, it captures her determination to create a safe, welcoming learning environment for girls, highlighting the challenges she faced and the positive impact she made in the lives of countless students.

"Imagine a Garden", written by Rina Singh, is a collection of stories that celebrates courage, resilience, and the transformative power of beauty. Through a series of poetic vignettes written in free verse, the book shares the real-life stories of seven remarkable individuals from diverse corners of the world. Each narrative highlights how these people, in the face of adversity such as war, poverty, and violence, have made a positive impact in their communities.

“Sweet Salt” illustrated by Negar Orang, “It's All Mine” and "I Saw It Myself", both illustrated by Pedram Kazerooni, "A Sun in the Turkmen Sahra” illustrated by Najla Mahdavi, and "Lion King" illustrated by Amir Shabanipour are also among nominees.

The selected works will be included in the Bratislava illustration exhibition catalog and will undergo international evaluation during the final judging phase to determine the winners.

Additionally, Fatemeh (Parisa) Behabadi has been selected to participate in the symposium, while Melika Jamali has been chosen for the illustration workshop, both representing Iran in the Bratislava competition.

This esteemed competition, held every two years under the auspices of UNESCO and in collaboration with the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY), with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, takes place in Bratislava, Slovakia, and is considered one of the most significant events in the illustration world.

In each edition, a call for publishers is made to collect the best works of Iranian illustrators, culminating in a national judging session featuring prominent figures in the field.

Prizes for the illustration competition include a grand prize valued at $3,000, five golden apples worth $1,500 each, and five special medals worth $1,000. Furthermore, the first-place winner will have the opportunity to showcase their work independently at the next exhibition.

SAB/



