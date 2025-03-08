Why the fragmentation of the Islamic nation

BEIRUT — In the first ten days of Ramadan, Muslims commemorate the passing of two founding Islamic figures who played a pivotal role in defending Prophet Muhammad and Islam: His uncle Abu Talib and his wife Sayyeda Khadija. From their exceptional struggle, there are many lessons that the nation can learn.

Abu Talib (ra) challenged the enemies of the Prophet, believing that the religion he brought was to liberate the Quraysh society from ignorance, domination, savagery and slavery. Likewise, Sayyeda Khadija devoted her money, herself and all her energies to building the Islamic society.

This is the reality of Islam, which has been fought since the passing of Prophet Muhammad. The enemy is one, the goal is one, which is to prevent the establishment of a unified Islamic entity that preserves the nation’s capabilities, wealth and sovereignty.

Indeed, the dear price we are paying today is due to our negligence and deviation from the supreme values of Islam.

At a time when the traitorous “Muslim” rulers deliberately neglect the starvation of the fasting and hungry Sunni Muslims in Gaza, Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, came out to threaten the tyrants of the age to resume the entry of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave.

On the Syrian coast, the mass massacres against defenseless civilians expanded after the HTS-led regime hired non-Syrian mercenaries to slaughter innocent families instead of repelling the Israeli occupation in southern Syria.

The extent of concern expressed by multiple analysts about the future of Syrian unity and its entry into the stage of Somalization due to the seditious behaviour of al-Jolani’s regime is striking!

As for Lebanon, Israeli raids escalated amid its wide infringement of Lebanon’s sovereignty. Observers wondered about the usefulness of betting on diplomacy; seemingly, it is easier to revive the dead than revive the UN Supervisory Committee.

Obviously, Lebanon is on the brink of a collapse of civil peace, especially in light of what the US-drafted PAGER bill (Preventing Armed Groups for Engaging in Radicalism) orchestrated against the Shiite duo.

Besides, the bloody events on the Syrian coast, if they continue and develop, will undoubtedly have negative repercussions on Lebanon, whether among the displaced Syrians or in the Lebanese regions where the Alawite sect is focused (Tripoli).

Meanwhile, security reports have transmitted information about the movements of Druze groups between the two countries, which adds to the concern that Syria’s spark of strife will likely delve into Lebanon.

In parallel, Israel’s insistence on occupying the 9+ sites; liquidating citizens with raids; continuing the dredging work to create a buffer zone will not be long before citizens move and resist even if the Lebanese government tried to stop them in response to the American “den of espionage” in Beirut.

The invasion of the southern town of Houla by Zionist colonial settlers under the pretext of honouring the grave of an alleged rabbi was a prelude to further incursion into Lebanese territory in the future.

In light of these bleak facts that Presidents Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam know, it has become urgent to hold a national conference to consolidate Lebanon’s righteous constants and agree on a defensive strategy against US-led Israeli expansionist policy. However, it seems that they have leaned towards succumbing to external pressure!

To replicate what we have stated at the beginning is incumbent upon us in the month of the holy Quran to contemplate its verses. To preserve the Islamic entity, it is best to follow the example of Abu Talib and Khadija, not Muawiyah! The Almighty says: Whoever takes Allah and His Messenger and those who believe as allies – then indeed, the party of Allah – they will be the predominant) [Surat Al-Ma’idah 56].

