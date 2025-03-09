Iran, China announce new Talented Young Scientist Program

TEHRAN –The new edition of the Iran-China Talented Young Scientist Program (TYSP), announced in January, opens up 53 opportunities for young scientists from the two countries.

According to the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, the two countries started the young scientists exchange program in 2017, IRNA reported.

The program, which includes scholarships and financial support by Chinese universities, as well as educational and research institutes, came to a halt following the Covid-19 pandemic. The program restarted in October 2024.

The Talented Young Scientist Program (TYSP) is an international mobility scheme funded by the Chinese government aimed at cultivating future leading scientists together with other countries.

TYSP promotes cross-border exchanges of excellent young scientists, scholars, and researchers. The program also enhances cooperation among research institutes, universities, and enterprises.

It offers sponsorship for talented young scientists from other countries to work in China on a full-time basis for 6 or 12 months together with China’s team.

When the program is over, participant will receive a TYSP Certificate based on their performance evaluation.

The executive agency will continue to follow up on the project management, encourage foreign experts and their host institutes to continue cooperation, and apply for bilateral intergovernmental joint research projects.

INSF, NSFC to support joint research projects

Iran and China will support the implementation of 10 out of 136 research projects proposed subsequent to the fourth joint call by the Iran National Science Foundation (INSF) and the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC).

These projects cover the three fields of energy, regenerative medicine (bioengineering or materials for regenerative medicine), and environment (water and solid waste treatment).

In addition to these research projects, three out of 21 joint workshops on climate change, artificial intelligence, and big data in industrial engineering, advanced materials, and construction have been approved to be conducted.

The proposals were initially discussed in each country, then specialized working groups evaluated the project in an international committee. Subsequently, the results were exchanged with the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Chinese envoy praises Iran’s advancement in technologies

Iran is a leading country in different fields of technology with significant achievements in certain fields such as nanotechnology, the Chinese ambassador to Iran said in September 2024.

On September 18, Cong Peiwu, along with some other Chinese officials, paid a visit to Tehran’s Pardis Technology Park to get familiar with the technology and innovation ecosystem of the center as well as the companies’ achievements in the field, IRNA reported.

At a meeting, the officials exchanged views and explored ways to boost technological ties.

“Some countries become upset with the technological advancement of other nations. They want to hold a monopoly on technology,” the Chinese envoy stressed.

To face them, the developing countries need to have close cooperation in all fields, particularly technology, Peiwu added.

